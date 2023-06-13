StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

GBR stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 million, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

