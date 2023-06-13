StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
DXYN opened at $1.22 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
