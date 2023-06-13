StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 0.8 %

DXYN opened at $1.22 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.