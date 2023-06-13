StockNews.com Begins Coverage on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

NASDAQ XBIT opened at $5.28 on Friday. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

