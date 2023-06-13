StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BTN stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.29% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

