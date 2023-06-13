StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.70. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

