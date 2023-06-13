StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

THM stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.75.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

