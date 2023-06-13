StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

