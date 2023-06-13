StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.78 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $41.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

