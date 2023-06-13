StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.78 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $41.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
