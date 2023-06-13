StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.71. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.83.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
