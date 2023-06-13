Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:FIVR) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:FIVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Thursday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FIVR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. 372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.64.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF Company Profile
