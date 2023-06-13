Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Down 51.3% in May

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

SUBCY traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 3,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,482. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.3854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.26%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

