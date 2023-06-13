Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Down 51.0% in May

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the May 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SULZF remained flat at $85.68 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12. Sulzer has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. The company operates in Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

