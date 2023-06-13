Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.75

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 42921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Sumitomo Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

