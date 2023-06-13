Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Lowered to $157.00 at Truist Financial

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.25.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $172.67.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 215.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,002,000 after buying an additional 505,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,936,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,707,000 after buying an additional 273,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after buying an additional 85,103 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,137,000 after buying an additional 104,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

