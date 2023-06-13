Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Up 0.8 %

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,994. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Institutional Trading of Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 628,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1,031.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,444 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 138,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 105,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 521,712 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

