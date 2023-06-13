Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.60.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.