Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.20

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 619852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of -122.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.61) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,414.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,551. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth $87,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

