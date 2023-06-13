Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading 8.6% Higher

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.53. 576,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 842,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,131,625.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,868.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 158,565 shares of company stock worth $3,283,353 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.