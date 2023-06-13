Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Update

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taikisha Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKIAF traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680. Taikisha has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

About Taikisha

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

