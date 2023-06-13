Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CFO Eric Kalamaras Sells 47,195 Shares

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 47,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $780,605.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,939 shares in the company, valued at $561,351.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Kalamaras also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 12th, Eric Kalamaras sold 7,970 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $131,983.20.
  • On Monday, March 20th, Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80.

NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. 582,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 78.00% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 11.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

