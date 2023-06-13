Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.67.
Teleperformance Trading Up 4.0 %
TLPFY traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $84.98. 42,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,772. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $173.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.31.
Teleperformance Increases Dividend
About Teleperformance
Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teleperformance (TLPFY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.