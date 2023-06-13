Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.67.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Trading Up 4.0 %

TLPFY traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $84.98. 42,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,772. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $173.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.31.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

About Teleperformance

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.6933 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.49. Teleperformance’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

(Get Rating)

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

