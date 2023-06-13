TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.33

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.33 and last traded at C$20.36, with a volume of 59654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.80.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at TELUS International (Cda)

In other TELUS International (Cda) news, Director Joshua Andrew Blair sold 15,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.11, for a total transaction of C$317,492.77. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

