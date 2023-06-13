Tenset Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26.46 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Tenset has a market cap of $26.46 million and $12,497.10 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,207,108 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

