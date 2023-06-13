Terra Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $87.31 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $558.11 million and $87.31 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002366 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002976 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,847,149,628,808 coins and its circulating supply is 5,841,024,259,788 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.