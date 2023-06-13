Terra Classic One Day Trading Volume Hits $87.31 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $558.11 million and approximately $87.31 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002366 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002976 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,847,149,628,808 coins and its circulating supply is 5,841,024,259,788 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

