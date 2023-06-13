Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,627,439 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $446,828,000 after purchasing an additional 51,403 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.39. The stock had a trading volume of 69,989,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,301,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.11.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

