The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The China Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 9,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,724. The China Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 514.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The China Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The China Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,504,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The China Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The China Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund is a non-diversified fund management company. They generate capital appreciation through investments in businesses and other entities with significant assets, as well as other types of investments, manufacturing operations, and trade. They offer shareholders, prospective investors, and their advisers a wealth of information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.