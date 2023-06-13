The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 110.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,312 shares of company stock worth $9,496,018. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $254.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.11. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

