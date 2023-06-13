The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CUBA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $4.99.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
