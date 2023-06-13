The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CUBA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 223.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 124,344 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 626,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,689 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

