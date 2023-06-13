The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.00

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 28492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock worth $1,922,546. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,509,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

