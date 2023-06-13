Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141,177 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 11.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $804,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $523.69. 1,245,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,444. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

