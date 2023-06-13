Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0327 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $201.96 million and $2.49 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00045375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,171,501,830 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.