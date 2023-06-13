Threshold Price Hits $0.0181 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $180.58 million and $7.31 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019679 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015628 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,845.60 or 1.00095409 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,789,409,265.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01853522 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $6,315,874.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.