Tillman Hartley LLC Buys Shares of 2,611 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.04. 4,709,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.44 and a 200 day moving average of $173.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.
TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
