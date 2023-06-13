Tillman Hartley LLC Buys Shares of 2,611 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.04. 4,709,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.44 and a 200 day moving average of $173.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.