Tillman Hartley LLC Invests $230,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Boeing by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 190,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 810,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $154,351,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 2.0 %

BA stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,065,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

