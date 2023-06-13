Tillman Hartley LLC Invests $367,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,739,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,481,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.