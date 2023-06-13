Tillman Hartley LLC Invests $431,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.04. 4,709,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.44 and a 200 day moving average of $173.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

