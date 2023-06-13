Tillman Hartley LLC Takes $313,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PEP traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $181.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,598. The stock has a market cap of $250.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average is $180.59.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.