Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Purchased by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,533 shares during the period. Tiptree makes up about 1.7% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Tiptree worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tiptree by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tiptree by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tiptree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TIPT traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $531.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.10. Tiptree Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

