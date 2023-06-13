Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Purchased by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,533 shares during the period. Tiptree makes up about 1.7% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Tiptree worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tiptree by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tiptree by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tiptree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Tiptree Stock Performance
Tiptree Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.
Tiptree Company Profile
Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tiptree (TIPT)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.