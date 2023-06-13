Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 577.6% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Electron Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.08. The company had a trading volume of 208,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,248. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Tokyo Electron in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

