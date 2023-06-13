Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.17 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00005828 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $5.17 billion and approximately $5.52 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019563 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015636 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,983.32 or 1.00029869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.51550686 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $7,231,006.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.