Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the May 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.0 days.
Topcon Trading Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS:TOPCF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.01. Topcon has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $15.01.
About Topcon
