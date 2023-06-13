Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the May 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.0 days.

Topcon Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:TOPCF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.01. Topcon has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

About Topcon

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

