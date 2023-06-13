Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.01

Shares of Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 8382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Topcon Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

About Topcon

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

