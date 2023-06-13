Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Shares Sold by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC trimmed its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,914,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $973,000.

NYSE:TTP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.14. 8,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

