Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

Shares of TXP traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 58.40 ($0.73). 114,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,273. The stock has a market cap of £136.09 million, a PE ratio of -5,839.90 and a beta of 0.75. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.43).

