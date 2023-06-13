Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1946 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TRMLF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $63.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

