Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,315 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 934% compared to the typical volume of 514 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Boot Barn Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.