Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) PT Raised to C$3.50

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRZBF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.