Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Traton Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRATF remained flat at $21.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

