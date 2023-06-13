Tredegar Co. (TG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on July 3rd

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Tredegar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Tredegar Price Performance

TG stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 226,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,329. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $234.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.93. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $191.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tredegar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tredegar during the first quarter worth $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Tredegar during the first quarter worth $123,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tredegar by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 92,211 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tredegar by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Featured Articles

